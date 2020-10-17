Miley Cyrus’ Cowl of Britney Spears’ “Gimme Extra” Is Pure Perfection – E! On-line

Gimme, gimme extra Miley Cyrus covers!

The Hannah Montana legend took on a tall process: performing a canopy of Britney Spears‘ steamy track “Gimme Extra” for MTV Unplugged on Friday, Oct. 16.

And Miley completely killed it, in fact, donning a wild zebra print gown with matching elbow-length gloves and ultra-cool sunnies. She sang the 2007 hit onstage in a jungle-like setting (and sure, her instrumentalists have been outfitted with face masks).

The MTV episode, which airs at 7 p.m. in New York and Los Angeles, additionally encompasses a cameo from little sis Noah Cyrus, who joined Miley onstage for a particular duet. “We acquired so excessive we noticed Jesus,” Miley wrote on Instagram in reference to Noah’s track, “I Obtained So Excessive That I Noticed Jesus.”

Noah chimed in, “i advised miley subsequent years gonna be our bitch and he or she mentioned ‘why wait til subsequent yr,'” including, “i really like you a lot.”

Their dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, proved to be the final word hype man by writing, “you are not gonna wanna miss this! #ProudPappy.”