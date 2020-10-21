Miley Cyrus Left ‘Shaken’ For Days After Making Eye Contact With An Alien & Seeing A UFO

Miley Cyrus claims to have had an in depth encounter of the third variety. She says she noticed a glowing yellow UFO with a ‘being sitting in entrance,’ and the craft ‘chased’ her down whereas driving.

Miley Cyrus‘ “Midnight Sky” as soon as had aliens in it! The singer is opening up about allegedly being “chased down” by a UFO whereas driving throughout the California desert. The 27-year-old described the expertise she had — admittedly after smoking a potent marijuana focus — the place she noticed one thing within the sky that she couldn’t establish. Miley made the admission within the new problem of Interview journal, the place she had an in-depth dialogue with clothier Rick Owens.

Rick talked about that he’d visited notorious alleged secret navy testing base Space 51 in Nevada, and Miley requested if he believed in aliens. “I don’t actually, nevertheless it appears somewhat smug to imagine there’s no person else however us,” he responded. Miley instructed him,” That’s what I f**king assume!” earlier than launching into her story.

“I had an expertise, truly I used to be driving via San Bernardino with my good friend, and I bought chased down by some kind of UFO. I’m fairly positive about what I noticed, however I’d also bought weed wax from a man in a van in entrance of a taco store, so it may have been the weed wax,” Miley confessed. Weed wax, also called Butane Hash Oil or honey oil, includes heating a hashish plant’s supplies with butane to extract the THC. Thus if turns into tremendous concentrated and extremely potent.

“However one of the simplest ways to explain it’s a flying snowplow. It had this large plow within the entrance of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my good friend noticed it, too,” Miley continued, saying that she and her pal weren’t alone. “There have been a few different automobiles on the highway they usually additionally stopped to look, so I feel what I noticed was actual.”

The expertise undoubtedly rattled the “Malibu” singer. “I used to be shaken for, like, 5 days. It f**ked me up,” she confessed to Rick. He requested if the expertise “disturbed” her, and Miley mentioned that, “I couldn’t actually have a look at the sky the identical. I believed they could come again.”

When she mentioned “they,” its as a result of Miley noticed one thing sitting within the UFO. “I didn’t really feel threatened in any respect, truly, however I did see a being sitting within the entrance of the flying object. It checked out me and we made eye contact, and I feel that’s what actually shook me, trying into the eyes of one thing that I couldn’t fairly wrap my head round,” she defined, earlier than including, “However you’re so proper to say that it’s a type of narcissism to assume that we’re the one issues that might be in this vast universe.”