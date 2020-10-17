Miley Cyrus Sounds Superb Protecting Britney Spears’ ‘Gimme Extra’ For ‘Yard Classes’ — Watch

The one factor extra iconic than one pop star, is 2! Miley Cyrus lined pop diva Britney Spears’ hit music ‘Gimme Extra’ — and we’re obsessed.

Miley Cyrus has lined probably the most iconic songs from the 2000s: Britney Spears‘ 2007 hit “Gimme Extra”. The previous Hannah Montana star, who has been delighting followers with new music in 2020, carried out a stripped again model of the monitor for Yard Classes on MTV Unplugged which dropped on October 16. Wearing a wild zebra print gown and matching elbow size gloves, she completely matched her environment which gave us main jungle vibes.

She additionally accessorized with gold bracelets, black and white sun shades, and stiletto pumps. The MTV particular additionally featured a cameo from her child sister, and fellow songstress, Noah Cyrus. “We bought so excessive we noticed Jesus,” Miley captioned an Instagram put up in reference to Noah’s music, “I Received So Excessive That I Noticed Jesus.” Her mini-me commented, “i informed miley subsequent years gonna be our b***h and he or she stated ‘why wait til subsequent 12 months’. i really like you a lot.” Their proud dad Billy Ray Cyrus additionally wrote, “you’re not gonna wanna miss this! #ProudPappy.”

The efficiency comes simply a few months after she dropped her new hit “Midnight Sky”, and he or she shocked followers when she dazzled and dangled (from a disco ball… actually) throughout her MTV Video Music Awards efficiency on August 30! The Grammy nominated singer completely nailed her first live performance of the sultry disco monitor which she dropped in mid August.

Miley appeared beautiful in a decent, black gown which featured a thigh-high slit. At one level, she tore off the underside half of her skirt earlier than she hopped onto a silver disco ball. The daring second immediately reminded followers of her notorious 2013 “Wrecking Ball” music video, when she sat on a swinging wrecking ball within the nude. Miley is actually simply as iconic as ever!