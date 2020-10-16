This text was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Heart on Disaster Reporting.

WASHINGTON — Proceedings within the long-delayed trial at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, of 5 males accused of plotting the Sept. 11, 2001, assaults hit a brand new roadblock on Friday when the navy assigned an Air Drive decide to preside within the case, and battle courtroom prosecutors declared the officer unqualified for the job.

The chief of the navy commissions named Lt. Col. Matthew N. McCall because the sixth decide to deal with the dying penalty case since arraignment in 2012. He’s a deputy chief circuit decide for the Air Drive at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia however has served lower than two years as a navy decide, prompting prosecutors to file a protest on Friday evening.

“Whereas respectful of Lt. Col. McCall’s navy profession and achievements, the federal government doesn’t consider he’s certified to preside over this case primarily based on the data out there,” prosecutors wrote in a two-page notice.

The principles for navy commissions trials require a decide on the battle courtroom to have been a navy decide in one of many providers for not less than two years. The prosecutors added that if Colonel McCall didn’t recuse himself from the case on his personal, they’d search to take away him.