Milo Ventimiglia’s Romantic Historical past: Each Girl He’s Ever Cherished & Misplaced From Alexis Bledel & Past

Whereas Milo Ventimiglia has by no means married, he’s dated a few of Hollywood’s most lovely girls. We’ve acquired the ‘This Is Us’ star’s romantic historical past.

Milo Ventimiglia stays one in all Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors on the age of 43. Whereas the This Is Us star is presently single, he’s dated a number of of his beautiful TV co-stars through the years. The good-looking actor gained fame as unhealthy boy Jess on The Gilmore Girls within the early and mid aughts, earlier than persevering with his TV profession on NBC’s Heroes. An entire new technology now is aware of him as Jack Pearson on NBC’s household drama This Is Us, the place he has been serving to make audiences bawl their eyes out since 2016.

Whereas Milo has dated some excessive profile co-stars, he has all the time most popular to maintain the character of his love life as personal as potential. “I attempt to decrease myself so individuals can see the character and might actually dive into the work,” Milo informed People in Dec. 2017, including, “I attempt to stay as nameless and invisible as I can so it doesn’t take away from the expertise of the boys that I play. I don’t know the way fascinating my life is any greater than anybody else’s.” Right here’s the rundown of all of Milo’s loves.

Alexis Bledel

Milo and Alexis Bledel met on the set of the CW’s The Gilmore Women, when he performed her love curiosity Jess Mariano. Although Rory and Jess’s dating history was cut short by too many outdoors forces on the present, the pair had an extended relationship in actual life. Milo and Alexis dated for 4 years, formally turning into a pair in 2002 earlier than calling it quits in 2006.

Alexis, 39, went on to marry her Mad Males co-star Vincent Kartheiser in a secret 2014 wedding ceremony ceremony. She and Milo would meet up on screen as soon as once more in 2016’s Gilmore Women: A 12 months In The Life revival for Neflix. Milo continues to respect his ex’s appearing chops, particularly after she received an Emmy in 2017 for The Handmaid’s Tale. “I’m very glad for her. She’s all the time been an ideal actor and I believe so long as she’s been within the enterprise for her to be acknowledged,” he informed The Daily Dish.

Hayden Panettiere

Milo as soon as once more fell for a co-star when he started relationship actress Hayden Panettiere in 2007, when he was 29 and she or he was simply 18. They met on NBC’s Heroes, which ran from 2006-2010. Although his Peter Petrelli and her cheerleader Claire Bennet didn’t actually cross paths and undoubtedly didn’t have a relationship on-screen the way in which Jess and Rory did, the couple wasn’t afraid to point out their romantic emotions of their two years collectively.

Hayden was Milo’s most excessive profile romance, as they attended numerous pink carpet occasions collectively. Even on set, the paparazzi managed to get pictures of the hunk and the starlet making out in entrance of their trailers. Upon their break up in Feb. 2009, Hayden, 31, started relationship then-world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, 44. They broke up in 2011 earlier than getting back together for another five year stint between 2013–2018, which produced a daughter Kaya Evdokia Klitschko in 2014.

Isabela Brewster

Milo was briefly linked to The Fast and the Furious actress Jordana Brewster‘s youthful sister Isabella in late 2009 into early 2010. The actor and the expertise agent have been photographed getting cozy in Santa Monica, CA on December 20, 2009, as Isabella put her arm lovingly round Milo. However the extremely personal actor instantly stood aside from her as soon as he noticed the paparazzi zooming in on their date.

Milo and Isabella headed to the Happiest Place on Earth — Disneyland! — for a February 21, 2010 romantic date the place he was photographed planting candy kisses on her brow whereas placing his arm round her waist. The 2 even wore matching mouse ear hats! Finally their transient relationship ran its course and Isabella went on so far British comic Russell Model. She later married former NBA star Baron Davis in Jan. 2014.

Kelly Egarian then Diane Guerrero

Milo’s most up-to-date relationship was with Stella McCartney model advertising and marketing coordinator Kelly Egarian from 2016-2017. They have been first photographed holding fingers throughout a Dec. 2016 lunch date in Venice Seashore, CA. Kelly attended the 2017 Prime Time Emmys with first time nominee Milo, however she didn’t stroll the pink carpet as his date. As an alternative, she sat with him inside throughout the ceremony and on the post-ceremony dinner.

The final girl Milo has been linked with is Orange is the New Black star Diane Guerrero, 34. In early Oct. 2019, the pair was photographed having lunch collectively at Los Angeles’ Mexican restaurant Escuela Taqueria, then headed close by for dessert at The Milk Store. It was later reported that the 2 have been simply buddies, and Milo continues to be tight lipped and personal about his love life.