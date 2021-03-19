The Minister of Skills is accused of providing misleading information about the new Level 3 adult offering after FE week analysis revealed that the majority are too small to qualify as a full Level 3 qualification.

Of the 387 courses included in the program for learners aged 24 and over, 207 (53 percent) do not belong to the existing entitlement of 19 to 23 adults and are therefore not defined as “full” by the Ministry of Education. .

And of all courses, 136 (35 percent) are below the stated 360 hours of guided study according to the government’s qualifications database.

The “Diploma in Probation Practice” of the SFJ Awards for the public service is the smallest qualification with only 60 hours of guided learning, followed by the “Certificate for Understanding Substance Abuse” course offered by TQUK for the health and social sector, which has 65 hours.

Another qualification for health and social services, the “Certificate for Peer Support Employees – Theory and Practice” offered by OCN NI, is the third smallest with 85 guided learning hours.

Nonetheless, the DfE has repeatedly stated that the policy will allow eligible adults to achieve “their first full level 3 qualification” since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced it last September.

In response to several parliamentary questions, Skills Minister Gillian Keegan says the offer includes full funding for the first full level 3 adult qualification.

The DfE website for the National Skills Fund, which is funding the new offering, states that adults can “achieve their first full level 3 qualification”.

Tom Bewick, executive director of the Federation of Awarding Bodies, described this as “obviously misleading” as more than half of the qualifications do not reach the full level 3.

He said ministers should “know better” and added that if its members communicated in this way they would “drop the main regulators across the UK like a ton of bricks”.

The DfE declined to comment on allegations that Keegans and their own communication on the offer was misleading, but defended the inclusion of the 180 short courses that did not pass their “full” test.

“Most importantly, how this offering helps more adults get ahead in the workplace or find a new job,” said a spokesman.

“All vocational and technical courses offered have been identified as those that can help adults develop further in the labor market, regardless of whether they are included in the legal entitlement from 19 to 23 and are technically marked as full level 3 or not. ”

They added that there will be more information for providers in the “right course”, including details on how learners can potentially access a range of the shorter qualifications “without exhausting their eligibility”.

The new offer for level 3 adults will be introduced in just two weeks. This is the first draft of the list, and it is expected to expand over time as the government allows the combined mayorships and registrars to submit requests for other qualifications to be added.

It builds on a similar policy that has been in place since 2013, allowing adults up to the age of 23 to fully fund their first level 3 qualification from the adult education budget. Individuals aged 24 and older have since had to take out an advanced learner loan to pay for the course.

Current eligibility for those under the age of 23 includes 1,178 qualifications, all of which are classified as “complete” Level 3 courses.

The FE Week analysis shows that 180 (15 percent) of these are used in the new adult level 3 offering. The DfE has announced that the 207 shorter qualifications, which are included in the new offer for level 3 adults but are not included in the existing entitlement, will be made available to 19 to 23 learners.

“Too Much” on the Level 3 adult offering was about “Spin as Substance”.

The new policy has been controversial since it was announced. FE Week showed for the first time that key sectors of the economy such as hospitality, tourism and the media were excluded because they were rated as low priority when wages were low.

Employers have since classified the process of adding qualifications to the list as “bureaucratic” and “frustrating”.

Independent training providers have now only been given a four-month time window to start and complete the courses as part of the offer, while the universities have warned of a slow start because the DfE does not contain any detailed information and strict admission rules apply.

Bewick said that from the start, “Too much about guaranteeing lifelong ability is more about spin than substance”.

“It’s time to drop the propaganda slogans and take a more realistic approach to who and what this offering is for,” he told FE Week.

“If you [the DfE] Trustworthy learners and the sector more, we wouldn’t need such a restrictive and nonsensical list. We would give adults real entitlements to learning and let them decide. Instead, we have this bizarre situation where Whitehall is trying to guess what the post-Covid job market will do. “