The Treasury Department has requested that the Department of Education reclaim millions in adult education funding from colleges, FE Week has learned.

College leaders were upset this week when the Agency for the Financing of Education and Skills (ESFA) announced it would apply a 90 percent tolerance threshold for adult education allocation in 2020/21.

The colleges have told FE Week that they are now facing the return of millions of pounds, as they believe they will somehow miss that target due to the interruptions and bans following Covid-19.

The decision surprised ESFA officials

ESFA claimed that this new threshold, well above the 68 percent set last year, was “a fair representation of the average delivery from grant-funded providers” in 2020/21.

However, FE Week believes it was the Treasury Department that successfully advocated the higher threshold, arguing that colleges had enough time to refocus the offering and run online courses as needed.

FE Week also understands that the decision surprised senior ESFA officials. The agency has so far been silent as to whether universities can submit business cases if they do not achieve the 90 percent target.

The Treasury declined to comment.

Clawback “enormously disappointing”

Leicester College, which has been linked to the rest of the city since March, predicts it will only be able to spend 53 percent of its funds this year.

That would mean giving back more than £ 4 million. It will be “unlikely that the remaining allocation can be made up in the last term of the year,” says a spokesman, as many adult learners are “unwilling” to enroll until the vaccination program is completed.

While it is “not clear” what full impact this year’s clawback would have, it is “clear” that this will have ramifications for the capital programs.

Derby College Group has forecast it can only hit 65 percent of its £ 7.1 million allocation – meaning it will return nearly £ 1.8 million.

“This announcement is not only later than expected, but also extremely disappointing,” said a spokesman.

The group believes the recovery could affect their ESOL and basic skills programs but cannot describe exactly how FE week went to press.

“We appeal to the DfE to reconsider this position in view of the financial implications for our sector,” added the spokesman.

The Association of Colleges has predicted that most of its members will do between 75 and 85 percent of their assignments, which would translate into a clawback of between £ 22 million and £ 62 million.

The decision also worries the councils when it comes to the allocation of AEB. Leicestershire County Council, which has a £ 4.1 million allocation, says the 90 percent threshold “will certainly be a challenge”.

Kent County Council, which has the largest allocation of any council this year at £ 8.7 million, expects to spend the full amount, but it’s “hard to see why” the threshold was set at 90 percent.

London providers receive 10 percent more adult education

While the DfE described the 90 percent as a “fair representation” of the average performance of providers with subsidy financing, other adult education officers have switched to comfort providers.

For example, the Greater London Authority has requested a 10 percent “London Factor” funding increase for its AEB providers, which will affect the base rate of all AEB-fundable qualifications up to and including level 2.

The authority had previously announced that it would apply a threshold of 90 percent this year.

But even colleges expecting to hit the threshold have complained that it’s unfair.

The Luminate Education Group, formerly Leeds City College, says it can hit 90 percent, but that depends on whether it can recruit enough students in the summer semester.

Yorkshire Curriculum and Adult Group Assistant Principal Ann-Marie Spry says the threshold is “quite a distance for us and there is no wiggle room”.

She believes that an 85 percent threshold would have been “better” because it would encourage innovation while “recognizing the mood of the adult population”.

The NCG college group expects it will use more than 90 percent of its allocation, but has also noted a “certain” reduction in enrollment in new facilities.

Chris Payne, his vice chairman, says “Given the uncertainty surrounding hiring, we would have welcomed a lower target at the moment.”

The DfE plans to publish further details by the end of March.