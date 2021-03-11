The twitching streamer “Mizkif” was toasted by his father about a possible OnlyFans career in a recently released live stream.

Mizkif called his father on a live stream to play a prank on him. The prank involved the streamer telling his father that he would start selling his pictures on the adult website and make millions of dollars.

Mizkif’s father seemed confused at first. When the streamer explained in more detail, this is what his father has to say:

“I don’t think anyone would pay for it”

The streamer immediately hung up. His friends and the chat immediately made fun of him. The embarrassment on Mizkif’s face was visible to the rest of the stream.

Mizkif spends a lot of time playing pranks and jokes on Twitch that have nothing to do with video games. His Twitch channel is more like a YouTube channel.

He’s been pretty successful at playing pranks on his stream. In the future, he will most likely try to keep his pranks away from his father.

