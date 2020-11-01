Moldovans vote in presidential election as pro-Moscow incumbent bids for second time period

2/2

By Alexander Tanas

CHISINAU (Reuters) – Moldovans vote in a presidential election on Sunday during which the pro-Russian incumbent Igor Dodon is bidding for a second time period in opposition to former Prime Minister Maia Sandu, who needs to tug the nation nearer to the European Union.

The election within the nation of three.5 million, the place the West and Russia vie for affect, takes place within the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic that has pushed one in all Europe’s poorest nations into a pointy financial downturn.

Dodon took energy in 2016 after pro-Western political forces turned mired in scandals. He has led opinion polls in opposition to seven different candidates going into Sunday’s vote however might not win outright, which might result in a run-off.

Sandu, a Harvard-educated former World Financial institution economist identified for her powerful stance on corruption, led a short-lived coalition authorities final yr that was introduced down by a no confidence vote inside months.

If elected, she has promised to safe extra monetary help from Brussels, whereas Dodon has pledged to roll out a settlement subsequent yr for the breakaway Russian-speaking area of Transdniestria.

The EU in 2014 solid a deal on nearer commerce and political ties with the ex-Soviet republic, which is squeezed between EU member Romania and Ukraine, however turned more and more crucial of Chisinau’s observe file on reforms.

Sandu has acquired messages of help from German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, an in depth ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, and former European Council President Donald Tusk.

A bunch of Dodon’s supporters denounced such help as an try and destabilise the nation.

Sergei Naryshkin, the pinnacle of Russia’s SVR International Intelligence Service, final week accused the US of plotting to instigate mass protests in opposition to Dodon as punishment for him fostering good relations with Moscow.

Naryshkin equally accused Washington of fomenting revolution in Belarus, the place the Moscow-backed President Alexander Lukashenko has battled months of protests following a contested election.