The cash bonus program for hiring apprentices aged 25 and over is set to double to £ 3,000 and extend by six months.

Financial incentives were first introduced in August by Rishi Sunak and currently offer companies £ 2,000 for hiring apprentices aged 16-24, while those hiring new apprentices aged 25 and over receive £ 1,500.

However, acceptance was low. Current data from the Ministry of Education shows that 25,420 employers had applied for the bonus as of February 1, 2021. The Treasury had estimated up to 100,000 incentive payments for hiring new apprentices.

The current program ends in March, but the Chancellor has new plans that will be published in his budget next week to extend it to September 2021.

Starting April, incentives will be more generous with a payment of £ 3,000 per hire regardless of the age of the apprentice.

This is on top of the £ 1,000 payment made for new apprentices aged 16-18 and those under 25 with an education, health and care plan, which means some employers could receive £ 4,000 in total .

Jane Hickie, executive director of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, said the rise in financial incentives could be a “game changer” and prove “particularly attractive to smaller businesses.”

“But if we had been in the shoes of the Treasury Department, we would have channeled the increased incentives to focus only on 16-24 year olds, because that’s where the support is really needed and that’s where the incentives are needed,” she added.

The Chancellor is expected to start a new “Flexi-Job” training on Wednesday.

The plans link individuals to an agency rather than a single employer and take on different jobs at multiple companies in a sector.

This program is aimed at industries with more flexible work patterns such as the television and film sectors. These industries have struggled to spend their tax funding over the years as most roles are freelance and typically only last two to three months instead of the 12 month minimum required for an apprenticeship.

The Treasury Department said that from July employers will be able to offer money from a £ 7 million fund to help create new agencies. The first apprenticeships for “flexi jobs” are to begin in January 2022.

Hickie noted that the Flexi-Job proposal builds on a previous announcement of portable apprenticeships announced by the Chancellor in the last spending review and “looks like a revision of the existing apprenticeship agency model”.

Sunak will announce an additional £ 126 million in its budget over the next week to add another 40,000 to interns in 2021/22.

This includes £ 22m to continue the £ 1,000 employer incentive payment. It builds on the £ 111 million the Chancellor allocated in 2020/21 to triple the number of internships.

Sunak said, “Our plan for jobs spread hope and opportunity during the crisis – helping people get back to work and harness their talents for the future.

“We know there is more to be done, and it is important that it stays that way through the next phase of our recovery. That’s why I am stepping up support for these programs and helping job seekers and employers alike.”