Greater than 20 years of airline passenger visitors development was erased in 2020, report finds

A passenger checks flight info on a board within the departures corridor at Madrid Barajas airport.

SINGAPORE — Greater than 20 years of development in airline passenger visitors had been erased in 2020, a brand new report discovered.

“The pandemic and its penalties worn out 21 years of world passenger visitors development in a matter of months, decreasing visitors this yr to ranges final seen in 1999,” mentioned Cirium, a journey knowledge and analytics firm.

“Compared to final yr, passenger visitors is estimated to be down 67% in 2020,” the agency mentioned in a press launch.

Solely 2.9 trillion international income passenger kilometers (RPKs) had been recorded in 2020, versus 8.7 trillion in 2019. RPKs are used as a measure of airline visitors.

The aviation trade was hit onerous by the coronavirus pandemic, as international locations closed their borders in a bid to stem the unfold of the illness.

Based on Cirium’s knowledge, airways operated 16.8 million flights from Jan. 1 to Dec. 20, 2020. That is down from 33.2 million in the identical interval in 2019.

More than 40 airlines completely ceased or suspended operations, and consultants anticipate extra to fail in 2021, in response to Cirium.