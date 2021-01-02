Morehouse College of Medication Enters $100M Partnership To Make investments In Black Docs

Morehouse School of Medicine is embarking on a ten-year to partnership to put money into the way forward for Black docs.

In response to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the storied establishment is teaming up with CommonSpirit Well being for a $100 million partnership to coach extra Black physicians.

Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice president and dean of Morehouse College of Medication, stated in an announcement, “Of the 21,863 college students coming into medical college in 2019, just one,626 have been Black — and solely 619 have been Black males. This statistic is alarming for a lot of causes, not the least of which is the impression of affected person care. Research present that Black sufferers have higher outcomes when handled by Black docs.”

She additionally added, “We imagine that educating and coaching extra physicians who’re underrepresented in drugs won’t simply have a optimistic impression on Black People and Black communities, however all communities. We’re beginning with a deal with Black physicians due to the disparity of the variety of Black physicians … has not moved considerably during the last 20 years and so we imagine that this is a chance to do one thing and be capable of measure the impression instantly.”

Morehouse College of Medication and CommonSpirit Well being will reportedly create 5 new regional campuses and graduate instructional medical packages in no less than 10 markets. Extra details about the partnership can be introduced in spring 2021.