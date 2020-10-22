Morning Joe: These Professional-Trump Rubes Imagine Hunter Biden Tales — We Know Higher

If you wish to perceive the depths of the liberal media’s condescending disdain for People voting for President Trump, it will have been instructive, if emetic, to look at the opening phase of right now’s Morning Joe. It was one, lengthy, condescension to Trump voters.

It started with Jon Meacham (who spoke on the Democrat conference) claiming that, opposite to what Trump backers consider, Biden is definitely “mainstream” and “centrist.” This regardless of Biden himself bragging that the he’d be essentially the most progressive president in American historical past. You calling Biden a liar, Jon?

Then, after Joe Scarborough solemnly proclaimed that the race is between “a very good man [dramatic pause], and a nasty man,” he described the explanations that his pals and households give for supporting Trump, though all of them stipulate that Trump is a horrible man. Scarborough actually laughed in derision in saying:

My favourite: Joe Biden shouldn’t be all mentally there. [Laughs uproariously] I imply, have they seen Donald Trump during the last 4 years?

Probably the most condescending of all, surprisingly and disappointingly, was Willie Geist. After Meacham urged that Trump supporters are like those that needed “the America of Bull Connor,” and lamented that he could not perceive how folks might assist Trump, Geist sought to clarify. He portrayed Trump voters as sheep who’ve “been led” to consider issues that are not true.

“You must add into this dialog as effectively the knowledge filters: the place persons are getting their information–certain cable information channels, sure web sites, from Fb. In the event you watch Donald Trump’s speech, and also you get all of your data from these locations, all of it is sensible. The Hunter Biden story is sensible. All the pieces that Donald Trump is telling you is becoming right into a narrative that you just’ve been led to consider is true. In the event you watch it from the place a whole lot of different folks like us are sitting, it’s factually unfaithful. “

Ah sure. If solely the rubes might see issues from the Olympian heights from which we demigods of the liberal media gaze down upon the little folks, they might perceive, as we do, that every one that stuff concerning the Biden Crime Household is “factually unfaithful.”

Morning Joe’s unbearable condescension to Trump voters was dropped at you partially by USAA, Chevrolet, Ninja Foodi, and Sleep Number.

This is the transcript.