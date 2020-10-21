Most U.S. Girls Underneath 50 Use Contraception: Report

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter





TUESDAY, Oct. 20, 2020 (HealthDay Information) — Most American ladies between 15 and 49 years of age use birth control, in keeping with a brand new U.S. authorities report.





Between 2017 and 2019, 65% of these ladies used some type of contraception, in keeping with the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.





“This report offers this distinctive snapshot of all ladies of reproductive age at a cut-off date,” stated lead researcher Kimberly Daniels. She’s a demographic statistician on the CDC’s Nationwide Heart for Well being Statistics (NCHS) in Hyattsville, Md.





The most typical types of birth control had been feminine sterilization (18%), oral contraceptive drugs (14%), long-acting reversible contraception, or LARCs (10%), and male condoms (8%).





LARCs — which embody intrauterine units and under-the-skin implants — had been hottest amongst ladies of their 20s and 30s. Amongst 20- to 29-year-olds, 14% used LARCs, as did 13% of ladies of their 30s. LARCS had been the tactic of alternative for six% of 15- to 19-year-olds and seven% of ladies of their 40s, the findings confirmed.





Hispanic and Black ladies had been extra prone to depend on condoms (11%), in contrast with white ladies (7%), the researchers discovered.





And girls with extra training most popular contraceptive drugs over sterilization, the examine discovered.





“The much less generally used strategies when it comes to percentages could be pure household planning and diaphragms,” Daniels stated.





The final time Daniels checked out contraceptive use was 2018, and the most typical strategies are nonetheless the identical. Understanding contraceptive use throughout populations sheds gentle on fertility patterns, together with beginning charges and unintended pregnancies, she stated.





The report was printed Oct. 20 within the CDC’s NCHS Information Transient.





Dr. Jill Rabin, co-chief of ambulatory care and obstetrics and gynecology at Northwell Well being in New Hyde Park, N.Y., reviewed the findings.





“Contraception is a person alternative which is dynamic and modifications with individuals’s lives and the need for fertility or needing to guard in opposition to an unintended pregnancy,” Rabin stated.





Half of all pregnancies in america are unintended — however that does not imply “undesirable,” Rabin stated.