MSNBC Uncovers an Unreconstructed Soviet Communist: Republican Senator Mike Lee!

If it weren’t so disgustingly dishonest, it could be hilarious. MSNBC, with a serving to hand from a Lincoln Venture By no means-Trumper, has uncovered a Communist who has by some means managed to infiltrate himself right into a lofty elected place.

And it is none aside from . . . Republican Senator Mike Lee, from that hotbed of seething Stalinism, Utah!

Jonathan Capehart, visitor internet hosting AM Pleasure on MSNBC at the moment, mentioned that he had invited Stuart Stevens of the Lincoln Venture on to debate a tweet from earlier within the week during which Lee had written:

“Democracy isn’t the target; liberty, peace, and prosperity are. We wish the human situation to flourish. Rank democracy can thwart that.”

Lee’s level was clear to anybody who understands our founding and Structure. As an alternative of a pure democracy, we have now a constitutional republic, a key purpose of which is to guard the rights of the minority.

However Stevens selected to misread Lee in essentially the most outrageously dishonest manner, analogizing Lee, and the Republican occasion at massive, to nothing much less the Communist Get together of the Soviet Union! Stevens mentioned that Lee’s tweet:

“Sums up the place of the Communist Get together within the Soviet Union for 75 years . . . What’s occurring now within the Republican occasion . . .is a whole ethical collapse . . . Surprisingly, I believe the one factor you may examine it to is the collapse of the Communist Get together within the Soviet Union.”

As David Harsanyi wrote on the Nationwide Evaluation in protection of Lee’s tweet:

“The Left sees democracy as a cudgel to impose their cultural and ideological values on the minority. That is why we have now separation of powers. That is why a Supreme Court docket exists. That is why we have now deliberative our bodies such because the Senate. That is why we have now states. And that is why progressives need to weaken all these establishments.”

Who’s subsequent on the Left’s little listing of pink moles within the US authorities? Tune in subsequent week: maybe MSNBC will reveal that Rafael Cruz was despatched right here from Cuba as a deep plant, and that his spawn Ted Cruz is a cat’s-paw of the Cuban commies!

This weird MSNBC/Stuart Stevens red-baiting of Mike Lee was sponsored partially by Allstate, Gold Bond, and NordicTrack

Here is the transcript.