MSNBC’s AM Pleasure Present: Pack Supreme Court docket with 20 New Justices!

This is not your garden-variety court docket packing. That is court docket packing on crack . . .

MSNBC common and Nation correspondent Elie Mystal is a type of visitors who you simply know stays up devising probably the most outrageous, attention-grabbing, traces possible, as a way to maintain the invitations coming.

On Sautrday’s AM Pleasure, Mystal proposed that if Democrats win management of the method they need to add as much as . . . 20 extra Justices to the Supreme Court docket!

Much more outlandish than Mystal’s proposal was his justification for it. Let’s evaluation his arguments about why there needs to be 20 new justices. First, he claimed the Senate would “get again to confirming judges primarily based on {qualifications} versus primarily based on agendas.”

As if Democrats would not fastidiously display nominees for strict adherence to liberal doctrine? Biden has already admitted that he would impose a “litmus take a look at” of help of Roe v. Wade.on potential nominees.

Subsequent, he insisted there could be “extra reasonable judges” and “extra reasonable opinions.” See above: each new nominee could be licensed 100%-pure liberal. And the six or seven conservatives on the Court docket could be utterly swamped, their views rendered irrelevant. Probably the most excessive positions and opinions would rule the day.

And at last, Mystal could be keen to allow them to title a few of the new justices if Republicans had been keen to “play ball.” Thanks, Elie, however does anybody actually imagine that if Biden, Harris, and Chuck Schumer had the facility to call 20 new justices, they’d supply any crumbs to Republicans?

Talking of absurd, the phase started with a clip of Kamala Harris refusing to debate court docket packing as a result of we do not know “who’s going to be the subsequent president.”

Visitor host Tiffany Cross opened the dialogue by saying that Republicans have “raised the spectre,” i.e., employed a scare tactic, concerning attainable Dem court docket packing. And on high of that, she lamented that the time period itself “court-packing” was “a derogatory phrases from the late Thirties, when FDR proposed increasing the Supreme Court docket to as much as 15 justices.”

However after Mystal concluded his pitch for a big court docket packing, Cross agreed: “Yeah, we want it.” So not a “spectre,” however an actual risk!

