MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Boasts About Atlanta’s Political Secret: We’re #5 in Strip Golf equipment!

Nothing bespeaks a metropolis’s wholesome, vibrant tradition like an enormous “grownup leisure trade,” and the proliferation of strip golf equipment!

At the very least, if you happen to hearken to Tiffany Cross . . .

On her MSNBC present this morning, Cross devoted a section to a political advert at the moment operating in Georgia known as, “Get Your Booty to the Ballot.” It options strippers dancing round a “pole” urging black voters to get to the “ballot” within the Senate run-off elections.

Cross had as a visitor the creator of the advert. Cross bragged about how the “grownup leisure trade” in Atlanta brings in extra money than all of the sports activities groups within the metropolis. And she boasted that Atlanta:

“Ranks fifth within the nation for the best variety of strip golf equipment per 100,000 residents.”

We’re #5!

And that is a very good factor??

Cross and the advert creator mentioned the purpose of the advert was to succeed in black males who wish to go to strip golf equipment: “to satisfy them the place they’re.”

And the advert itself made its attraction to black voters specific. After one speaker urged folks to go to their web site to study the place the candidates stand on points that have an effect on “us,” one other speaker mentioned: “and by ‘us,’ we imply black folks.”

Bonus Protection

Earlier within the present, Cross had on former Republican Congressman Jack Kingston of Georgia. When Kingston urged folks to respect others with differing political beliefs, together with these from “flyover states,” Cross mentioned she:

“cannot recall any related disrespect to people in flyover states.”

Cross cannot recall liberals expressing disrespect for folks from flyover nation? Actually?

Obama’s “bitter clingers.” Hillary’s “deplorables.” Good day?

Video clip at tweet.

Be aware: Cross’s incapability to recall “bitter clingers” or “deplorable” however, we do give her credit score for having Kingston as a visitor. He’s not your typical Trump-hating “MSNBC Republican,” truly expressing respect for President Trump’s proper to problem the election outcomes.

