Muni debt funds proceed to draw new traders: Refinitiv Lipper (MUTF:USMSX)

Municipal mutual funds and ETFs skilled web optimistic flows of $614M for the fund-flows week ended Wednesday, Oct. 14, persevering with a longer-term pattern, in keeping with Refinitiv Lipper.

Tax-exempt bond funds have now introduced in web new cash in 22 of the final 23 weeks, bringing in $43.5B because the finish of Q1, mentioned Pat Keon, senior analysis analyst at Refinitiv Lipper.

The inflows symbolize a bounce-back from the outflows of $26.1B from muni debt funds in Q1, helped by the Fed’s April announcement that it could purchase as much as $500M in short-term municipal debt to stabilize the market.

Specializing in the fund degree, 12 funds took in additional than $1B in web new cash since Q1’s finish; Vanguard funds accounted for 4 of the 5 high web optimistic flows — Vanguard Intermediate-Time period Tax Exempt Fund ($3.8B), Vanguard Quick-Time period Tax-Exempt Fund ($3.4B), Vanguard Restricted-Time period Tax Exempt Fund ($2.7B), and Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ($2.3B).

JPMorgan Extremely-Quick Municipal Fund (MUTF:USMSX) had a web consumption of $2.4B.