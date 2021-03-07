The MVCTC Adult Education Practical Nursing Program is proud to congratulate the 12 graduates who have completed the program and are ready to test for the NCLEX license exam.

Submitted by Kelly J. Herzog

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Hands-on Grooming Program for Adults held its first graduation ceremony of the year on February 19, 2021. The February 2021 Practical Nursing Graduates began their nursing education in July 2019, less than two months after tornadoes devastated our territory. The graduates faced new challenges due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the school campus being temporarily closed.

Stephanie Benson, Head of Practical Nursing, MSN, RN said, “It has been a new experience for our students and faculty. Everyone worked hard to make sure students complete the program as planned. “Our graduates continued to show effort and determination during this challenging time and we are very proud of them.”

The 12 PN graduates attended a small graduation ceremony on campus. Senior nursing teachers Martha Brown, RN, MS, MBA and Pam Snowden, MS, RN presented graduates with their nursing pens and career passes. Graduates were joined by several MVCTC employees and the Faculty of Practical Nursing to celebrate this significant achievement.

Congratulations to: Taylor Brooks, Eaton; Shelby Ellis, Miamisburg; Olivia Glander, West Alexandria; Cortney Greth, Tip City; Victoria Guaderrama, Piqua; Brittany Hall, Dayton; Cierra Parks, West Carrollton; Frankie Spencer II, Dayton; Sarah Stevens, Richmond, IN; Stevy Watkins, Vandalia; Rebekka Wendeln-Ehlers, Dayton; Brittany Widener, Casstown, OH.

For more information on MVCTC adult education programs, please visit www.mvctc.com/AE.

