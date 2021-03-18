Mumbai, March 17th (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene used social media to wish her son Arin his birthday on Wednesday.

She posted two pictures of her and Arin. The first was an adorable throwback picture with baby Arin, while the next was a short video that captured a funny moment between the two.

She captioned the pictures: “My baby is officially an adult. Happy 18th birthday, Arin. Remember that freedom comes with responsibility. From today, it is yours to enjoy, protect and brighten the world . Make use of all the possibilities that are available to you. ” Away and live life to the fullest. Hope your trip is an unforgettable adventure. I love you. “

In the meantime, the actress will make her digital debut with the series “Finding Anamika”. On the show, Madhuri plays a superstar who is missing. The show was directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.

– IANS

anj / vnc