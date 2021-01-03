‘My husband’s ashes are nonetheless unscattered, however we’re doing OK’

Poppy, the youngest, is nearest to me, and he or she makes it into my arms. Bear retains paddling, however the present retains pushing her away. There she goes once more, beneath, and up, and beneath, and I sign to her to maintain her hand up within the air, and a wave pushes Poppy and me in direction of the jagged rocks. And evidently we could possibly be protected right here – if we may scramble up, we would be all proper, however we’re pummelled, again and again, crushed in opposition to the rocks. I attempt to put my physique between Poppy and the sharp edges, attempt to raise her over my head and on to the rock shelf, however I am not sturdy sufficient, and Bear has disappeared from view.