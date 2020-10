Increasingly individuals are utilizing the video video games their deceased family members loved as a method to join with their reminiscence and address their grief.

Meredith Myers’ sister Kylie died from most cancers 5 years in the past. She tends to the digital city Kylie constructed within the Animal Crossing sport on her Nintendo DS console as a method to keep related.

Take heed to the complete story in

Playing with the Dead on BBC Sounds.

Video by Atif Rashid