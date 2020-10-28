Nagorno-Karabakh battle: Missile strike on Azeri city kills 21 civilians

Azerbaijan has accused the Armenian army of killing not less than 21 civilians in a missile strike as preventing over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh intensifies.
Dozens extra have been reportedly wounded within the strike on the Azeri city of Barda, not removed from the continuing clashes.
Armenia has denied finishing up the assault, and accused Azerbaijan of concentrating on a maternity ward within the space.
Preventing over the area of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on 27 September.
The mountainous territory is formally a part of Azerbaijan, however run by ethnic Armenians.
What occurred within the newest strikes?
Azerbaijani presidential spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev stated Armenian forces had “used cluster munitions to inflict extreme casualties amongst civilians” in Barda, in central Azerbaijan.
Photos posted on social media confirmed injury to streets and automobiles with what gave the impression to be a number of our bodies in physique baggage laid out on the street.
One native resident, Ulviyya Babayeva, stated she was in her automotive close by when she heard three explosions and determined to go to the world.
“We noticed a fireplace… bombs have been dropped,” she stated. “One fell on the automotive outdoors a financial institution constructing, fragments [of bombs] in all places, [broken] glass [of cars/windows]… one of many bombs fell outdoors fireplace rescue station, there are lifeless and injured individuals.”
Cops and different service personnel have been despatched to Barda to assist transport the injured to hospital, in addition to present extra safety within the city, the Azerbaijani inside ministry stated.
Individually, a press release issued by the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) stated Azerbaijani forces had struck a maternity hospital and different “civil infrastructure” within the territory’s metropolis of Stepanakert.
The NKR added that info on potential casualties was “being clarified”.
The newest assaults come simply days after a US-brokered ceasefire was agreed between the 2 sides.
Earlier, Azerbaijani media reported that the pinnacle of the Nagorno-Karabakh army, Jalal Harutyunyan, was killed in a particular operation on Tuesday.
The Azerbaijani defence ministry stated that Mr Harutyunyan, who it accused of finishing up battle crimes within the area, was recognized by surveillance groups getting into a car, which was then focused by a drone strike.
What concerning the ceasefire?
The US-brokered ceasefire, the third after two earlier agreements brokered by Russia failed, started early on Monday.
US President Donald Trump tweeted shortly after it was introduced by the US state division on the weekend to congratulate these concerned following “intense negotiations”.
However simply minutes after it got here into power, Armenia and Azerbaijan each accused one another of violating the truce.
Azerbaijan stated Armenian forces started shelling the city of Terter and close by villages in a “gross violation” of the settlement.
Armenia’s defence ministry stated Azerbaijani artillery had fired on army positions in varied components of the entrance line after the ceasefire settlement had begun.
Clashes that started within the area in September have rapidly escalated right into a large-scale battle, with the shelling of cities and cities and the alleged use of banned cluster munitions.
A number of thousand individuals have died and shelling has killed civilians on each side. Tens of hundreds have fled their properties.
Nagorno-Karabakh – key info
- A mountainous area of about 4,400 sq km (1,700 sq miles)
- Historically inhabited by Christian Armenians and Muslim Turks
- An autonomous area inside the republic of Azerbaijan, when it was a part of the Soviet Union
- Internationally recognised as a part of Azerbaijan, however majority of inhabitants is ethnic Armenian
- An estimated a million individuals displaced by six years of battle between Azerbaijan and neighbouring Armenia, begun in 1988 when each have been Soviet republics, and about 30,000 killed
- Separatist forces captured some additional territory across the enclave in Azerbaijan on this battle
- Stalemate has largely prevailed since a 1994 ceasefire, however a peace treaty has by no means been agreed
- Turkey brazenly helps Azerbaijan
- Russia has army bases in Armenia
