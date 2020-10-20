Bare and Afraid’s Brandon Pope Charged With Voyeurism After Allegedly Spying on Bathing Teen – E! On-line

Bare and Afraid star Brandon Pope was arrested earlier this month, E! Information can affirm.

Based on a web-based inmate report, the 42-year-old was booked on Oct. 7 in Nashville, Arkansas and charged with voyeurism.

Regulation enforcement sources advised TMZ that the Bare and Afraid star, who appeared on season 11 of the long-running Discovery actuality present, is accused of spying on a teenage member of the family who was taking a shower. The outlet studies somebody inside the home known as police and Pope was later arrested.

Based on Southwest Arkansas Radio, who cited sheriff’s investigators, authorities found a gap drilled underneath the doorknob of the lavatory door that seemed to be the angle from the place alleged movies have been taken.

When contacted by E! Information on Oct. 20, police would solely affirm that he was charged with voyeurism. TMZ and Southwest Arkansas Radio each report that Pope stays behind bars along with his bail set at $50,000.