Bare ballots may make us lose Pennsylvania. This is how one can assist

The polls could also be trying excellent for Joe Biden, however we can’t be complacent. As a result of if Republicans can disqualify sufficient ballots, Donald Trump may nonetheless win.

Sign up to call Pennsylvania voters on Monday or Tuesday and walk them through the process of correctly casting their ballots to ensure they are counted. Our friends at NextGen America are running a remote phone bank to young Democratic voters.

Can’t volunteer? Chip in $3 to help Daily Kos recruit up to 100,000 get-out-the-vote volunteers for the most important election of our lifetime.

Pennsylvania is the tipping level state that ought to ship the 270th electoral vote that might award Biden the presidency. However as a consequence of a latest state court docket choice on vote-by-mail ballots, 1000’s of principally Democratic voters may have their ballots disqualified.

If you happen to vote by mail in Pennsylvania (which many extra individuals are doing due to COVID-19), you need to now put your poll inside an extra “secrecy” envelope. Voters who mail out their ballots with out this further envelope can have their ballots disqualified. This has come to be referred to as naked ballots, and it may lead to 1000’s of voters being disenfranchised.

However NextGen America has a plan. While you signal as much as cellphone financial institution (which you are able to do out of your private pc), you’ll be linked with younger, Democratic-leaning voters in Pennsylvania who’ve requested a vote-by-mail poll. You’ll stroll them via the method and clarify the mandatory steps to mail of their poll in order that it’s counted.

Telephone banking is difficult work and can be intimidating, however these calls are very efficient and can have a tangible impression. You’re calling voters who already plan to vote by mail in a swing state, and you might be giving them concrete recommendation. And whilst you make these calls, you may talk straight with employees at NextGen on their Slack channel to reply your questions.

