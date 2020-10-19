NASA plans first mobile community on the moon

Nokia has been chosen by NASA to construct the primary ever mobile community on the moon.

The Finnish telecommunications agency mentioned on Monday that the partnership will create a path towards “sustainable human presence on the lunar floor,” and can outcome within the first LTE/4G communications system in area.

Nokia’s Bell Labs unit is planning to construct what it describes as an “ultra-compact, low-power, space-hardened, end-to-end LTE answer” that will probably be obtainable on the moon by late 2022.

The concept is to offer the type of know-how that makes it doable to remotely management lunar rovers, or permit real-time navigation and streaming of excessive definition video, Nokia mentioned.

“The answer has been specifically designed to face up to the cruel situations of the launch and lunar touchdown, and to function within the excessive situations of area,” it mentioned.

The corporate mentioned the know-how it’s utilizing — the precursor to 5G — is “ideally suited” for offering the type of wi-fi connection “that astronauts want.”

Nokia is working with Intuitive Machines to combine the community right into a lunar lander and ship it to the floor of the moon, the place it is going to self-configure, it mentioned.