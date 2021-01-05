Nasdaq-listed Chinese language video platform Bilibili to boost over $2 billion in Hong Kong itemizing

The Bilibili sales space is pictured throughout the 2019 Yangtze River Delta Worldwide Cultural Industries Expo at Nationwide Exhibition and Conference Heart on November 21, 2019 in Shanghai, China.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese language video platform Bilibili is preparing for a secondary itemizing in Hong Kong which may increase greater than $2 billion, larger than it anticipated final yr, a supply near the matter advised CNBC.

Bilibili, which is at present listed on the Nasdaq, is prone to file for the Hong Kong public providing on the finish of this week or early subsequent week, the supply mentioned. The submitting won’t include pricing particulars. These are anticipated inside the subsequent two months, the individual mentioned.

Final yr, CNBC reported that the service, which is common with Chinese language millennials, may increase between $1 billion and $1.5 billion. However over the past 12 months, its Nasdaq-listed shares have rallied over 300% — an element behind Bilibili upping the sum of money it’s trying to increase in Hong Kong, the supply mentioned.

Bilibili was not instantly out there for remark when contacted by CNBC.

Plenty of U.S.-listed Chinese language corporations have flocked to Hong Kong for secondary listings over the past 14 months together with Alibaba, JD.com and NetEase.

Continued tensions between the U.S. and China have threatened Chinese language corporations listed on Wall Road. In December, President Donald Trump signed legislation that threatened to delist firms that don’t comply with American auditing standards.

That may very well be one motive behind the rise of secondary listings in Hong Kong.

Bilibili went public on the Nasdaq in 2018 at $11.50 per American depositary share (ADS), elevating $483 million. Its shares closed at $94.74 a bit on Monday, marking a greater than 700% rise since its preliminary public providing.