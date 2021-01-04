Natalia Bryant Injures Her Finger Throughout Ski Journey With Vanessa

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant not too long ago loved a post-Christmas ski journey. Now a small mishap in the course of the trip is reminding the 17-year-old of her father, Kobe Bryant.
Vanessa Bryant posted a video yesterday (Dec. 31) displaying Natalia within the midst of getting handled for a swollen finger in addition to her wrist.
Within the accompanying caption, Vanessa defined what occurred together with tying it into her late husband. “Sprained finger & wrist (tbd till swilling goes down)” she wrote. “That is payback for making enjoyable of daddy’s fingers.”
She continued on, detailing Natalia getting her finger pulled for the therapeutic course of and thanking the folks that provided them quick assist. “So grateful for good folks coming by means of for us and serving to us out once we want them most,” she mentioned. “Thx for checking on my Nani’s pinky finger and cracking my again.”
In one in every of his final accidents earlier than his retirement, Kobe dislocated his proper center finger throughout a recreation towards the San Antonio Spurs in 2016. Moments after the dislocation, his finger was popped again into place by medical employees.
“He’s a tricky hombre,” mentioned then-Lakers coach Byron Scott on the time.
Like father, like daughter.