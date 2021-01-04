Natalia Bryant Injures Her Finger Throughout Ski Journey With Vanessa

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant not too long ago loved a post-Christmas ski journey. Now a small mishap in the course of the trip is reminding the 17-year-old of her father, Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant posted a video yesterday (Dec. 31) displaying Natalia within the midst of getting handled for a swollen finger in addition to her wrist.

Within the accompanying caption, Vanessa defined what occurred together with tying it into her late husband. “Sprained finger & wrist (tbd till swilling goes down)” she wrote. “That is payback for making enjoyable of daddy’s fingers.”