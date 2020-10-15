NBC’s Savannah Guthrie Grills Trump Reverse ABC’s Sober Biden Discuss

George Stephanopoulos of ABC had it simple, steering an old-school Washington veteran by coverage plans in opposition to a patriotic backdrop, whereas Savannah Guthrie of NBC needed to navigate the stormy waters of QAnon, white supremacy and whether or not the virus-stricken president had pneumonia. (Regardless of repeated inquiries, he wouldn’t say.)

Viewers of Thursday’s dueling community city halls with President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. — which aired concurrently in prime time, a lot to civic-minded critics’ chagrin — have been handled to a pair of telecasts as starkly completely different because the candidates they featured.

On an evening when Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump had been scheduled to fulfill on a single debate stage, tv as a substitute cleaved in two. Mr. Biden’s ABC city corridor had all of the fireworks of a classic episode of “This Week With David Brinkley.” Mr. Trump’s NBC discussion board had all of the subtlety of knowledgeable wrestling match.

The election might hinge on which sort of programming People wish to spend the following 4 years watching.