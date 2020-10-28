NeverTrump Lincoln Challenge Changing into a ‘Media Enterprise’: Axios

The unbearable NeverTrump Lincoln Project, recognized for its disgusting assault advertisements towards President Donald Trump is ready to turn out to be a media enterprise.

The Lincoln Challenge “is seeking to beef up its media enterprise after the election,” Based on a brand new scoop by Axios. The report famous that the group has been “in talks with the United Expertise Company (UTA) to assist construct out Lincoln Media and is weighing affords from completely different tv studios, podcast networks and ebook publishers.” The group, which is run by disgruntled NeverTrumpers like political strategist Rick Wilson and MSNBC blowhard contributor Steve Schmidt, “has reworked from an election-focused promoting PAC right into a media firm with tens of millions of followers,” reported Axios.

“The group, fashioned in late 2019, has been approached by a number of media and leisure firms and podcast platforms seeking to launch franchises from its model,” in line with Axios. As well as, “The group is presently working with a documentarian and a movement image producer to create a non-fiction movie after the election. It is also attracted curiosity from TV studios seeking to work with the Lincoln Challenge to assist develop a ‘Home of Playing cards’-like fiction sequence.”

“A couple of linear TV networks have indicated curiosity in having Lincoln Challenge’s streaming present ‘LPTV’ on their networks,” in line with a supply cited by Axios. Sounds extra like NeverTrump TV.

The Lincoln Challenge’s “present media efforts have been by no means meant to be spun out into unbiased media ventures, however they’ve grown shortly sufficient to be a focus for Hollywood heavyweights,” Axios defined.

However there’s a caveat. The group’s “model of Republicanism could have a restricted future in a rustic the place Trump has lengthy commanded unquestioning assist from huge swathes of the GOP,” Axios mentioned. The outlet mentioned the group “might also have problem sustaining curiosity after Election Day.” [Emphasis added.]

The group has dumped tens of millions into disgusting anti-Trump promoting spots, “all of which have been produced in-house,” in line with Axios. For instance, the group launched an anti-Trump ad July 1, tying Trump to a mock “endorsement” by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Open Secrets and techniques reported that The Lincoln Challenge had spent “practically $32 million on advertisements trying to unseat Trump and his allies in Congress,” making it one of many prime spending outdoors teams. Axios attributed this quantity of spending functionality to the group’s media successes which have “helped it safe file ranges of fundraising.”

