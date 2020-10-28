NEW NewsBusters Podcast: Silence of the Biden Media Lambs with Tim Graham & Wealthy Noyes

Within the final pre-election version of the NewsBusters Podcast, Government Editor Tim Graham discusses the media’s cardio aversion to any story coping with Hunter Biden — and Joe Biden’s brother Jim — making an attempt to barter some profitable enterprise in China.

Either side of the 60 Minutes interviews final Sunday dismissed any Biden scandal: Lesley Stahl mocked President Trump for stating Biden was embroiled in a scandal, and Norah O’Donnell teed up Biden to dismiss it as “a part of a Russian disinformation marketing campaign.” (You do not have to show that declare, apparently, although the intelligence group denied that.)

MRC Analysis Director Wealthy Noyes is the visitor, discussing his latest study of the ABC, CBS, and NBC night newscasts and how the protection of Trump and his Democrat opponent is even worse this 12 months. In comparison with his marketing campaign 4 years in the past, Trump has been bludgeoned with 32 p.c extra destructive feedback (822 this 12 months, vs. 623 in 2016), whereas Biden has loved 65 p.c fewer destructive feedback than Hillary Clinton confronted in 2016 (31 for Biden, vs. 145 for Clinton)

