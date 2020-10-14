NEW NewsBusters Podcast: Tim Graham & Invoice D’Agostino on Viral Video and Audacious ACB

Within the newest compelling installment of the NewsBusters podcast, govt editor Tim Graham discusses the remarkably subdued protection of Amy Coney Barrett’s affirmation hearings. The Democrats attempt to push their anti-Barrett messaging, however the tone of the information tales betrays the standard knowledge that Democrats cannot actually cease Barrett from being confirmed.

The New York Occasions comes below the highlight for its nasty smear of Mark Levin and Dan Bongino as misinformers, in addition to its shocking Science Occasions article suggesting there’s an finish in sight to the coronavirus pandemic. The place is that story on the TV information?

Tim welcomed Invoice D’Agostino on the podcast to debate his entertaining (and informative) video montages underlining media bias traits. On Monday, Invoice posted an amusing medley of New York Occasions columnist Thomas Friedman repeatedly promoting his line “We have now a president with out disgrace.” Additionally they focus on Time journal millennials complaining about silly voters within the Midwestern states.

