Adult Literacy: The International Journal of Literacy, Language and Numeracy

“Research in this journal continues to help adult education and literacy programs across the country understand the supports and solutions that enable them to continuously influence students,” said Kevin Morgan, President / CEO of ProLiteracy.

ProLiteracy, the largest literacy and basic education affiliate in the United States, is pleased to announce the release of the fifth edition of its peer-reviewed research journal Adult Literacy Education: The International Journal of Literacy, Language and Numeracy (ALE).

This free online journal informs practitioners, researchers, policymakers, and funders of literacy, math, and English teaching best practices for adults in publicly funded community and volunteer-based programs in a variety of contexts.

Volume 3, Issue 1 of the journal contains three new research articles, including a recent article, “Examining the Impact of Workplace Literacy Programs on Social Networking: A Study of Somali Low-Income Refugee Workers”. by researchers Angela U. Nwude and Anna Zajicek, University of Arkansas. This article examines the impact of workplace literacy programs on the structure of social networks available to low-income Somali refugee workers.

In addition, the journal includes a real-world report, a forum focused on helping learners with barriers, two resource reviews, a research map for adult and workforce education policies post-2020, and an article providing technology solutions to basic skills challenges for Adults are highlighted.

“Research in this journal continues to help adult education and literacy programs across the country understand the supports and solutions that enable them to continuously influence students,” said Kevin Morgan, President / CEO of ProLiteracy.

The Adult Literacy Education Journal is available at https://www.proliteracy.org/ALE-Journal. Author guidelines and a submission form are also available to authors to submit research manuscripts for future issues of the journal.

The editors are Alisa Belzer of Rutgers University, Amy D. Rose of Northern Illinois University, and Heather Brown of AT Still University of Health Sciences

About ProLiteracy



ProLiteracy is the nation’s largest nonprofit adult and elementary education organization. ProLiteracy has been a leader in content development, programming and advocacy for adult literacy for more than 60 years. ProLiteracy works with its affiliates to help adults acquire the reading, writing, math, English and digital skills they need to be successful. ProLiteracy is committed to adult learners and the programs that serve them, providing training and professional development, and publishing materials used for adult literacy and basic education teaching. ProLiteracy has 1,000 membership programs in all 50 states and works with 21 non-governmental organizations in 35 developing countries. More information is available at ProLiteracy.org. You can follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Share articles on social media or via email: