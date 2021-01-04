Nicki Minaj Shares Photographs Of Her Child Boy To Kick Off The New Yr

The rapper posted a number of unique pictures of her son, who she has adorably nicknamed Papa Bear, on Saturday (Jan. 2). The trendy pictures had been the primary her followers have seen of her bundle pleasure who she shares with husband, Kenneth Petty .

Nicki Minaj has shared first-time pictures of her child boy after giving beginning on September 30, 2020.

“#PapaBear thanks so very a lot for selecting me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 Wishing you guys a contented & affluent New Yr,” Minaj wrote in her publish. “Thanks on your love & assist all through this journey. It’s meant a lot to me.”

Giving beginning amid the coronavirus pandemic and heightened social and racial justice points, Minaj additionally famous a primary time mother how she understands the problem of getting a wholesome being pregnant throughout these occasions.