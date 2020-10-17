9 held in France after Islamist beheads trainer

French police have detained 9 folks after a Chechen Muslim decapitated a historical past trainer close to Paris on Friday for having proven his pupils satirical cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed in a lesson about freedom of speech.

The assassination of 47-year-old Samuel Paty in a avenue close to the college in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine was instantly condemned by the federal government as an Islamist terror assault, and President Emmanuel Macron referred to as for nationwide unity.

“They shall not succeed. Obscurantism and the violence that goes with it won’t win,” Mr Macron mentioned outdoors the college hours after the homicide.

On Saturday, Jean-François Ricard, the nationwide anti-terrorist prosecutor, mentioned the attacker, who was shot useless shortly after the assault by police, was an 18-year-old Chechen refugee born in Russia. He had been granted a 10-year allow to remain in France in March this yr.

The person named as Abdoullakh Abouyezidovitch A had no felony report and was not identified to be linked to extremists though he had been accused of property harm and public violence as a minor. 4 of his kinfolk and 5 others have been detained within the aftermath of the assault.

After the liberty of speech class given by Mr Paty earlier this month, the Muslim father of a pupil on the college complained and demanded that the trainer be fired. A threatening video naming Mr Paty, giving the handle of the college and calling for motion was printed on social media.

Mr Ricard mentioned the half-sister of the mother or father who complained — he’s among the many 9 folks arrested — had joined Isis in 2014 in Syria and was nonetheless being sought by the French authorities. He additionally mentioned that Mr Paty’s killer had requested folks outdoors the college to establish the trainer on Friday afternoon, and had claimed duty for the homicide in a message on his telephone.

The message on a Twitter account that has since been deleted was addressed to Mr Macron, “chief of the infidels”, and claimed the killing of “one in all your hell canines who dared to denigrate Mohammed”, in response to French media.

The killing gave the impression to be linked to the persevering with trial in Paris of 14 folks accused of involvement in a terror assault on the places of work of the satirical journal Charlie Hebdo in January 2015. They’re charged with serving to two extremists who killed 12 folks after they stormed the newsroom to take revenge for cartoons it had printed of Mohammed — which Charlie Hebdo republished final month to mark the start of the trial.

Mr Ricard mentioned of the newest assault: “This confirms the very excessive degree of terrorist risk we should face.” A dagger, a knife with a 35-centimetre blade and a reproduction “airsoft” pistol had been recovered from the road. Police mentioned the attacker ran in direction of them firing his gun. He was hit by 9 police bullets.

On Saturday, dozens of pupils and fogeys paid homage to Mr Paty outdoors the college, carrying white roses and indicators declaring “I’m a trainer” — an echo of the “I’m Charlie” messages displayed worldwide after the 2015 terror assault on the places of work of Charlie Hebdo.

After the beginning of the Charlie trial final month, two workers of a press company had been injured in an assault with a meat cleaver outdoors the journal’s former places of work. Zaher Hassan Mahmoud, a Pakistani man, was charged with tried terrorist assassinations.

In a speech earlier this month in Yvelines — the division the place Mr Paty was murdered — Mr Macron introduced plans to curb the unfold of radical Islamism with strict new controls on non secular, cultural and sporting associations and a ban on residence education.

He mentioned 172 folks had been being monitored in Yvelines for suspected violent radicalisation, whereas 70 youths had left the division for Syria as jihadis.