Nordstrom’s Greatest Offers: A Worth-Matching Sale + an Additional 25% off All Clearance – E! On-line

We love these merchandise, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we could get a small share of the income out of your purchases. Objects are offered by the retailer, not E!.

With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, Nordstrom is maintaining with the competitors. They’re at the moment operating a price-matching sale, which you’ll take a look at here.

They’re additionally operating an extra 25% off on all clearance items. This provide ends right this moment at midnight, so be sure you store fast.

Under, a few of our greatest womenswear finds from the additional 25% off on all clearance items sale.