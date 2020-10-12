North Korea hosts ‘Mass Video games’ for seventy fifth anniversary of ruling get together





By Sangmi Cha

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean chief Kim Jong Un watched tens of hundreds of dancers, gymnasts and different performers in a large-scale celebration on Sunday of the seventy fifth anniversary of the founding of the ruling Employees’ Occasion.

The get together’s newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, on Monday printed {a photograph} of Kim, flanked by high aides at an extended banqueting desk, waving to the viewers.

State broadcaster KCNA mentioned Kim was greeted by loud cheers as he made his entrance on Sunday for the “Grand Mass Gymnastics and Creative Efficiency, ‘Nice Steering’.”

The occasion got here a day after an unprecedented nighttime army parade, which showcased an unusually broad array of the nation’s new weapons.

North Korea revived the so-called Mass Video games in 2018, following a five-year hiatus, to promote a picture of worldwide engagement and peace whereas elevating a lot wanted international forex.

Regardless of the identify, the Mass Video games are giant performances involving tens of hundreds of dancers, gymnasts, martial artists and singers appearing out acquainted propaganda themes.

The North Korea nationwide flag and the Employees’ Occasion flag have been hoisted to musical numbers on Sunday together with “The Employees’ Occasion Is Our Information” and “Alongside the Street of Socialism”, KCNA reported.

The video games are normally a serious draw for vacationers, most of them from China, however rights teams say the inclusion of hundreds of kid performers is tantamount to compelled little one labour, and testimony collected by defector teams describes harsh coaching regimes.

The video games went forward this yr regardless of strict border controls and quarantine measures imposed to forestall an outbreak of the coronavirus. Analysts say that might be devastating for the economically and politically remoted nation, which is but to report any confirmed instances of COVID-19.

Kim and his official entourage weren’t carrying masks within the Rodong Sinmun {photograph} of Sunday’s occasion, in distinction to the crowds of suited spectators within the giant stadium behind them.