NPR’s Lone Hunter Biden Story: All Shaming Trumps for Speaking About His Drug Abuse

A fast search of NPR transcripts in Nexis reveals just one section on Hunter Biden for the reason that New York Publish tales broke… and that was anti-Trump! The net headline:

Consultants Say Assault On Hunter Biden’s Dependancy Deepens Stigma For Hundreds of thousands

On Friday’s Morning Version, host Rachel Martin began the Trump-shaming: “Joe Biden’s son Hunter has acknowledged his struggles with alcohol and cocaine abuse. President Trump has lashed out towards him due to it. That form of public assault can add to disgrace and isolation for individuals struggling habit. NPR’s Brian Mann has extra.”

Mann quoted Trump from the primary debate, saying Hunter was “dishonorably discharged,” and Mann rebutted: “That is factually flawed. Hunter Biden acquired an administrative discharge, not a dishonorable designation, from the Navy Reserve after he examined constructive for cocaine in 2014. He is spoken brazenly about his wrestle with habit, telling The New Yorker journal final yr, it is like a darkness.”

Sadly for Mann, he was factually wrong. Hunter examined constructive for cocaine in June of 2013, however for some motive wasn’t discharged till February 2014. One can guess his household was concerned in how the discharge can be categorized.

Trump was additionally heard saying “He made a fortune, and he did not have a job.” They did not fact-check that half. There was NOTHING within the NPR story on Hunter’s enterprise dealings in China and Ukraine. It was all pretending Trump was simply whipping on a personal citizen with a drug drawback.

BRIAN MANN: After the talk, President Trump’s son, Donald Jr., doubled down on the assault, calling Hunter Biden a crackhead throughout an look on Glenn Beck’s right-wing discuss present. DONALD TRUMP JR: And you do not suppose they’d use that over crackhead Hunter. Like, you do not suppose that we’d like leverage over Joe Biden? MANN: Eric Garcia is a journalist, himself in restoration from alcohol and intercourse habit. He wrote in regards to the assaults on Hunter Biden in The Washington Publish, arguing the president is legitimizing the usage of a illness as a political weapon. ERIC GARCIA: To listen to the president of the US say this can be a professional political smear, or this professional political speaking level reveals that he thinks that this can be a strategy to assault, this can be a character defect.

So Hunter Biden’s habits just isn’t a “character defect,” however attacking him is. Mann is a full-time reporter on addiction on NPR, and it is private: “I misplaced my father and my step-brother to substance abuse. I am excited by the problem of breaking down among the stigma round this a part of our lives and serving to individuals speak about habit extra factually.” That tilt comes via within the subsequent soundbites, about suicides attributable to disgrace:

MANN: Consultants say stigma generally is a life-or-death situation for the 20 million People who are suffering habit. Based on the Nationwide Institutes of Well being, 75 p.c of these individuals by no means get assist. Analysis suggests disgrace and stigma play an enormous half in that. GARY MENDELL: Phrases change the way in which that we understand these with this illness. MANN: Gary Mendell heads a nationwide habit restoration program referred to as Shatterproof. He says the form of stigma bolstered by these political assaults on Hunter Biden will depart extra individuals reluctant to get assist. He misplaced his son to habit in 2011. Brian Mendell was 25 when he died by suicide after wrestling along with his personal disgrace. MENDELL: I’ve by no means needed to marvel as a result of he wrote about it in a be aware to me. He talked about not being checked out as regular (crying).

So the Trumps are so merciless, they make the fathers of lifeless addicts cry. Mann concluded his very one-sided lecture:

MANN: Dependancy is now understood by scientists and well being care suppliers as a treatable sickness. However Mendell says that is solely potential if individuals like his son really feel secure getting care. MENDELL: He misplaced hope that he might reside in a world the place, as a younger man, he might develop a illness, get science-based care in a well being care system, get higher and reside a full and fulfilling life, managing a power sickness — no completely different than somebody with diabetes.

Wow, that basically is attempting to “break down the stigma”!

Maybe the taxpayers who fund this emotional propaganda ought to contact NPR public editor Kelly McBride in regards to the potential battle of placing a reporter who’s misplaced members of the family to habit on a politically delicate story like this proper earlier than an election — particularly if he leaves out the entire different parts of the Hunter Biden story.

