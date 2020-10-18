Nuke Bizzle Arrested After Rapping About Unemployment Rip-off

Rapper Nuke Bizzle, who boasted in a YouTube video about getting wealthy by submitting false unemployment claims, was arrested Friday (October 16) on expenses of fraud after making use of for greater than $1.2 million in jobless advantages.

Bizzle, whose actual identify is Fontrell Antonio Baines, allegedly obtained the advantages partly through the use of stolen identities underneath the Coronavirus Assist, Reduction, and Financial Safety Act (CARES Act), in accordance with a information launch from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in California.

The Memphis-based rapper, who resides in Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, California, was taken into custody on September 23 and charged with entry gadget fraud, aggravated identification theft, and interstate transportation of stolen property, that are all felonies, the discharge states.

If convicted, Baines may obtain a most sentence of twenty-two years in federal jail.

Within the music video “EDD,” which was uploaded to YouTube, Bizzle makes a reference to the California Employment Growth Division, and raps about doing “my swagger for EDD.” He’s additionally seen holding up a stack of advantages envelopes and financial institution playing cards. He provides he’s getting wealthy by “go(ing) to the financial institution with a stack of those.”

The felony criticism alleges Baines, who at present lives within the Hollywood Hills, was concerned in a scheme to fraudulently acquire unemployment insurance coverage advantages underneath the Coronavirus Assist, Reduction, and Financial Safety Act.

“Baines allegedly exploited the Pandemic Unemployment Help (PUA) provision of the CARES Act, which is designed to develop entry to unemployment advantages to self-employed staff, impartial contractors, and others who wouldn’t in any other case be eligible,” federal officers mentioned, in accordance with the Los Angeles Times.

KCBS stories that after being arrested by Las Vegas police whereas using in a Cadillac Escalade, Baines was discovered to be in possession of eight EDD debit playing cards, seven of which had been within the names of different folks.

Las Vegas police additionally discovered $49,734 stashed underneath Baines’ seat, in accordance with the affidavit. Baines has since pleaded not responsible to the fees associated to the arrest and was launched on bail, the Occasions stories.