The New York Inventory Alternate mentioned it not plans to delist three Chinese language telecommunications giants.

In a late Monday assertion, the NYSE mentioned it dropped the plans after “additional session with related regulatory authorities in reference to Workplace of International Property Management.”

Hong Kong-listed shares of China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom rallied after news of the reversal.

The announcement comes after the NYSE mentioned on Dec. 31 that it could transfer to delist American depositary shares of China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom.

The change had initially deliberate to drop these listings with a view to adjust to an executive order that President Donald Trump signed in November. That order sought to bar American firms and people from investing in corporations that the Trump administration alleged support the Chinese language army.

That ban is about to take impact Monday, a bit greater than every week earlier than President-elect Joe Biden is about to to be inaugurated.

