Offset Surprises Cardi B With Birthday Billboard From Daughter Kulture

“WAP” rapper Cardi B kicked off her twenty eighth birthday weekend with a particular shock due to her daughter, Kulture, and her estranged husband, Offset, the Migos rapper. Cardi who’s celebrating her birthday right now (October 11) shared a video on her Instagram yesterday exhibiting off a shiny pink billboard gifted by her daughter.

The flashy signal reads “Comfortable Birthday Mommy Love, Kulture” and incorporates a photograph of the lovely mother-daughter pair carrying matching pink outfits, sun shades and purses.

“Oh my goodness, oh my God,” the “I Like It” the rapper exclaimed within the background of the video.