Offset Surprises Cardi B With Birthday Billboard From Daughter Kulture

“WAP” rapper Cardi B kicked off her twenty eighth birthday weekend with a particular shock due to her daughter, Kulture, and her estranged husband, Offset, the Migos rapper. Cardi who’s celebrating her birthday right now (October 11) shared a video on her Instagram yesterday exhibiting off a shiny pink billboard gifted by her daughter.
The flashy signal reads “Comfortable Birthday Mommy Love, Kulture” and incorporates a photograph of the lovely mother-daughter pair carrying matching pink outfits, sun shades and purses.
RELATED: Cardi B, Bun B, Chance The Rapper Weigh In On The Vice Presidential Debate
“Oh my goodness, oh my God,” the “I Like It” the rapper exclaimed within the background of the video.
“Thanks sir 😏😏😏I like it,” she captioned in her put up.
RELATED: Cardi B Cements Her Single Status With A Photoshoot Dressed In Red Latex
The Bronx rapper filed for divorce from Offset on September 15, after three years of marriage. Cardi is asking for full custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, writing in her petition that she is a “match and correct individual to have authorized custody of the minor baby with last decision-making authority over authorized custody issues, and to have main bodily custody of the minor baby.”