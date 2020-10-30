Offset’s Chain Made Joe Biden Cease In His Tracks At Atlanta Rally

Rappers Common and Offset took the stage Tuesday at Joe Biden’s Atlanta drive-in rally, bringing star energy and road credibility to the occasion.

Frequent carried out first and fired off some freestyle raps. Later, he launched Georgia native Offset, who carried out his music “Clout.”

“We acquired Offset right here,” Frequent informed the excited crowd. “He’s been talking up about voting for so long as I’ve recognized the person. I’ve acquired to say, it’s simply been touching my coronary heart to listen to his story, and listen to what he’s performed.”

Nicely, after their efficiency, Offset took to the ‘gram to formally endorse Presidential candidate, Joe Biden. “Go vote @joebiden…”

In a sequence of pictures posted to Instagram, Joe Biden is admiring Offset’s diamond “O” chain.