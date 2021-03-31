Adult education in Plymouth has improved a lot after a damn inspection almost two years ago.

Ofsted has said the city council’s adult education and skills classes have made “significant strides” since they returned to the house.

The guard dog made a remote surveillance visit to review the agency following its last inspection in June 2019.

Ofsted said at the time that tuition fees in the city were “in need of improvement,” the third lowest of four categories.

City chiefs have been criticized for failing to follow the recommendations of the previous report, and senior executives have also failed to manage the subcontracted vendors, Ofsted said in 2019.

The result was that not enough learners were achieving their English and math skills and the overall quality of adult education had deteriorated.

Ofsted has now noted, however, that the Council has acted rapidly since summer 2019 to improve the arrangements for regulating and managing supplies

The detection of “significant progress” is the best possible outcome of the surveillance visit.



The new report said executives and managers adapted the curriculum well to the needs of residents during the pandemic, such as a course for parents who are digitally excluded to help their children study at home.

Ofsted adds that investments have been made in training and resources, particularly the English and math curriculum, which is helping both young people and adults improve their core skills.

It found that tutors teaching ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) were recognized for their expertise and teaching methods, which motivated learners to quickly improve their vocabulary.

The report states that the work and systems in place to ensure that tutors are effectively monitoring progress and provide support and advice to ensure that learners study successfully. The regulator also praised the quality of advice given to adults looking for opportunities to switch careers or professional roles.

Cllr Jon Taylor, Plymouth City Council Cabinet Councilor for Education, Skills and Transformation, said, “This is welcome endorsement from all staff at On Course South West and partner organizations, particularly Discovery College, Open Doors International and Shekinah, done to help learners support during the pandemic.

“In the summer of 2019, we decided to put the city’s adult and community education programs back into operation. It is therefore particularly gratifying that Ofsted recognizes the rapid progress that the Council has made in such a short period of time.

“We continue to strive to offer a range of high quality courses to meet the changing needs of adult learners and young people in Plymouth. Thanks to all of the staff who work tirelessly to help learners ensure they receive the best quality teaching and advice. “

In August 2019, the service offered by On Course South West CIC (Community Interest Company) was transferred back to the local council to provide stability for learners and staff and to ensure that the city continues to offer courses that help learners develop skills, Gaining skills and access to employment.