On a tightrope: Bulgarian circus defies odds throughout COVID pandemic

© Reuters. Artists carry out at Circus Balkanski in Sofia



By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA (Reuters) – Sitting in his caravan in downtown Sofia, Alexander Balkanski, a former acrobat and trapeze artist and the founding father of Bulgaria’s largest circus, swings between hope and despair as he counts the emotional and monetary prices of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This 12 months Balkanski, 78, had hoped to have a good time the two hundredth anniversary of his household’s involvement in circus and the twentieth birthday of Circus Balkanski, however the lockdown has drastically curtailed the season, which normally runs from April to November.

Balkanski mortgaged his dwelling to boost 250,000 euros for a brand new tent ordered to mark the anniversaries. He needed to re-arrange his programme six occasions amid accumulating payments and artist cancellations, and the circus solely opened its doorways on Sept. 1.

“Throughout Europe circuses are on their knees, together with us,” mentioned Balkanski, whose household initially got here from Italy and who himself has been performing for the reason that age of eight.

A welcome injection of fifty,000 euros in state help was spent inside days on again pay, rents and upkeep payments for his 40-member troupe.

Folks initially flocked again to the Massive High in September to observe Balkanski’s son and daughter-in-law carry out an acrobatic ‘Wheel of Demise’ and the ‘Hell Riders’ from Colombia on bikes.

Balkanski additionally contracted aerial gymnasts and different performers from Italy, Ukraine, Moldova and Russia.

However, like a lot of Europe, Bulgaria has seen a surge in COVID-19 infections this autumn, and this has shortly dented the numbers of tourists coming to the two,000-seat venue.

“We began the primary week very properly, with about 300-600 guests per day. The second week we noticed a ten% drop,” he mentioned.

In current days, that has slowed to a trickle of some dozen.

“I don’t want circus to die earlier than me. I need to go earlier than the circus dies,” mentioned Balkanski.

Throughout an extended profession he has carried out to Communist-era leaders corresponding to Bulgaria’s Todor Zhivkov and the Soviet Union’s Leonid Brezhnev, and in addition to U.S. President Richard Nixon and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth.

His most cherished reminiscence is performing on the Vatican Metropolis for Pope John Paul II in 1986.

Regardless of the challenges posed by the pandemic, Balkanski stays defiant that the present should, and can, go on.

“Bulgaria must know that Circus Balkanski is alive. Our season ends on Nov. 22 and I’m certain we could have the energy to persevere.”