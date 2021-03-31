There aren’t many adult games on home consoles that you can find. Microsoft, like Nintendo and Sony, has stricter rules when it comes to sexual and sexy games that appear on their home consoles. That said, there are some for you to enjoy. These are the best adult games on Xbox One that you can play now.

Remember, as we said earlier, there are no traditional adult, sexy and sexual games on the Xbox One, especially the Xbox One which lacks many Japanese games that support this type of fan service and occasionally the PlayStation 4 appear.

If you have a PC, you’ll find far, much more adult games available than on Xbox One. So keep this list of games in mind if you find yourself missing the Xbox One options.

Dead or Alive 6

Best adult Xbox One games 2021

It’s really a slim pick for Xbox One owners when it comes to games with highly suggestive sexy and sexual themes, but luckily for those thirsting for it but without a PC, there are games like Dead or Alive 6 that come in the Clutch get through.

Dead or Alive 6 is a fighting game through and through, but there’s a ton of fan service, over-the-top physics when it comes to the female character’s bodies, and sexy outfits to customize your characters with.

In fact, it’s arguably just as important to collect sexy outfits and dress up your characters to fight in the way you like best.

Fan service is an important part of the Dead or Alive 6 experience, and luckily for fans, the game lives up to the legacy of the franchise.

Plus, it’s a pretty solid fighting game worth playing through.

Agony

OK, unlike the other games on this list, Agony is a pretty bad game. We didn’t enjoy it at all when it was released, and even patches that fixed some of the issues still don’t fix what is ultimately a buggy experience.

That said, if you are looking for games with extremely violent and sexual imagery, Agony is the place for you.

The game is set in the worst version of hell, where everything sucks, there is torture everywhere and demons hunt you down to kill you again if you do anything other than suffering.

While sex isn’t the driving force behind the gameplay (it’s mostly shitty stealth sections), there is sex that is intertwined with horror throughout the game, and it’s certainly a game designed for adults, that’s for sure . Remember that the unrated version is limited to the PC. So if, despite our warnings, you are still interested in Agony and have a PC too, this might be the better way to go.

The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3 is not an adult / sex game in the traditional sense. It’s not all about sex … but Geralt definitely likes sex and he will be very happy and ready to have it if you play your cards throughout the game’s massive campaign.

You have romance options in The Witcher 3 and are rewarded with M-rated (but not AO) sex scenes featuring some of the best-looking women in all of the northern realms.

And honestly, most of all, The Witcher 3 is a one-off game that will keep you busy for hundreds of hours if you want it to last that long. The adult and sexual content is just the icing on the cake for you if you are looking for games like this on Xbox One.

Grand Theft Auto V.

Grand Theft Auto is the OG of modern mainstream sexually explicit games on home consoles. Grand Theft Auto V does not shy away from its past and includes typical sexual situations in both the campaign and the free game.

For example, you will first be introduced to Trevor by watching him have sex with the former girlfriend of the lost and damned hero Johnny K, whom Trevor murdered shortly afterwards. Rough exit for Johnny K.

There are of course recurring items like prostitutes and strip clubs that you can experience along with a friend on Grand Theft Auto Online if you want.

Like The Witcher 3, Grand Theft Auto V is a great Xbox One game with a lot of adult and adult situations, although not necessarily the focus of the games you would find on PC.

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Finally we come to Dragon Age: Inquisition. Once again, the Xbox One is really light when it comes to explicitly sexual and adult gaming, but Dragon Age: Inquisition has a healthy amount of romance options, including both straight and homosexual options, which was particularly rare at the time.

Throughout your time in the campaign, you will build relationships with your party members and other characters in the game world, and you will be able to customize your experience by choosing someone who will ultimately become familiar with other BioWare games that incorporate this feature, such as Mass Effect.

That makes it for our list of best adult games on Xbox One. While there isn’t a ton to choose from, you do have at least a few options, most of which are at least some really great games.