Opinion: Republicans Try To Steal People’ Voices To Help Trump

Over the previous couple of many years Republicans have wantonly taken every part from the American individuals to profit their favourite causes. Now, in an tried coup to maintain Trump within the White Home, a fascist Republican cabal try to take the individuals’s electoral voices in an undemocratic machination resembling a two-bit banana republic.

Since People used their voices to decide on an African American man as their President, Republicans have engaged in a concerted effort to silence these voices. Whether or not it was ridiculous voter ID necessities, decreased polling instances, or outright vote suppression, Republicans have tried to rob People of the precise to vote; what most sane People perceive is stealing their voices.

Trump’s acolytes have taken the theft to a brand new degree for the reason that loser within the loser can not settle for that almost all of voters used their voices to elect former Vice President and present President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

Make no mistake, this try to steal an election is an tried coup, and an assault on democracy, however it’s theft pure and easy utilizing propaganda that may make Adolf Hitler envious. As a reminder, regardless of recount after recount and myriad authorized defeats, Trump refuses to again down from claiming fraud on a large scale. That is regardless of a press release by the nation’s Homeland Safety Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Safety Company chief, Christopher Krebs, who stated the November 3 election was probably the most safe in American historical past.

An announcement from the DHS and a coalition of election safety teams, together with the Nationwide Affiliation of State Election Administrators noted:

“Tright here is not any proof that any voting system deleted or misplaced votes, modified votes, or was in any manner compromised. The entire states with shut ends in the 2020 presidential race have paper information of every vote, permitting the power to return and rely every poll if needed. That is an additional advantage for safety and resilience. This course of permits for the identification and correction of any errors or errors.”

Myriad federal courts have dismissed Trump’s lawsuits claiming fraudulently that the election was stolen in battleground states. Curiously, neither Trump nor Republicans will clarify why different Republicans in these battleground states gained their elections.

There’s little doubt that the Republicans aiding Trump’s try at overturning the election are effectively conscious that Trump misplaced, however they’re so accustomed to taking every part from the individuals they consider they’ll take the individuals’s electoral voices with impunity.

One Republican with a conscience, Consultant Adam Kinziger (R- IL), warned People how their voices are being stolen by Trump and his fascist cohort. Consultant Kinzigersaid:

“When a conspiracy concept is repeated like this in an official setting, it makes it appear actual to people — and it’s then despatched as proof. And that’s a significant issue that we have to handle. Purporting falsehoods is dangerously irresponsible, and it’s simply plain incorrect.”

In fact it’s “simply plain incorrect.” Additionally it is a flagrant assault on democracy, an tried coup, and theft of the American individuals’s electoral voices. However Republicans, and particularly loser Trump, are snug stealing from the American individuals whether or not it’s food and shelter, healthcare, clear air and water, retirement income, and most just lately stealing 330,000-plus People’ lives. And now {that a} only a few Republicans are tacitly admitting that Trump misplaced, it’s far too late to undo the harm; as a result of going ahead Republicans can have extra assist than ever to abridge voting rights unabated.

If Republicans as a political social gathering had admitted after the election that Trump misplaced in a giant manner, the loser and his nasty base can be seen for what they are surely – sore losers. However their fealty to Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories set the stage for the dire mess the nation is in proper now and let’s face it, they knew Trump misplaced inside every week of the ultimate rely.

Nevertheless, Republicans are so used to stealing from People with impunity that robbing them of their electoral voices is apparent regular.

It’s truthful to state that Republicans haven’t lifted a finger to assist People who aren’t filthy wealthy or white spiritual extremists for a few many years, no less than. They’ve, nevertheless, taken every part they’ll get their soiled arms on merely to reward their chosen particular curiosity donors. Now, although, they’re robbing the individuals of their electoral voices and in impact are assaulting democracy brazenly and with malice aforethought – precisely as Trump dictated over the course of the previous 4 years.