Orlando Police Say Nevan Baker Dedicated Suicide By Hanging, However His Household Believes Foul Play Led To His Loss of life

Nevan Baker was reportedly pronounced useless on October 5 after he was discovered hanging from a tree in an Orlando, Florida park, in line with his police studies. Each the Orlando Police Division and the medical expert dominated the reason for demise to be suicide. Baker’s household, nevertheless, is arguing that sure particulars don’t make sense and are actually calling for a extra thorough investigation.

The household has requested civil rights lawyer Ben Crump to see via the efforts after the Orlando Police Division instructed the Orlando Sentinel that they’ve “exhausted all leads” within the case and located no proof of foul play.

One of many findings which have the household questions is whether or not the 22-year outdated’s fingers have been tied behind his again. The Orlando PD’s report nevertheless mentions nothing about Baker’s fingers when the three officers reduce him down from the tree. The case report states that the officers shortly tried to “render assist.” After not feeling a pulse, they pronounced him useless at 3:56 a.m.

Crump additionally talked about that a few of Baker’s tooth have been lacking and his face was bruised. Now with the efforts behind #JusticeForNevan, Crump and Baker’s household hope the added strain will carry them nearer to the reality.