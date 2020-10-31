Orthodox priest shot and wounded at church in France

2/2

By Sarah White and Catherine Lagrange

PARIS (Reuters) – A Greek Orthodox priest was shot and badly wounded on Saturday at a church within the French metropolis of Lyon by an assailant who then fled, a police supply and witnesses stated.

It was not instantly clear what the assailant’s motive had been, native authorities and prosecutors stated.

The priest was fired on twice at round 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) as he was closing the church, and he was being handled for life-threatening accidents, the police supply stated.

Witnesses stated the church, within the centre of the town, was Greek Orthodox. One other police supply stated the priest was of Greek nationality, and had been in a position to inform emergency companies as they arrived that he had not recognised his assailant.

A Greek authorities official recognized the priest as Nikolaos Kakavelakis.

A suspect was arrested a number of hours later at a kebab store in Lyon and positioned in police custody, the primary police supply stated. There was no affirmation that the particular person was the suspected assailant, nevertheless, or if police had been nonetheless in search of another person.

There was no indication from French officers that the assault was terrorism-related. The French anti-terrorism prosecutor’s workplace had not been introduced in, as is regular when legislation enforcement officers suspect a terrorism hyperlink, France’s BFMTV broadcaster stated.

The incident got here two days after a person shouting “Allahu Akbar!” (God is Biggest) beheaded a girl and killed two different folks in a church in Good.

Two weeks in the past, a schoolteacher in a Paris suburb was beheaded by an 18-year-old attacker who was apparently incensed by the instructor displaying a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad throughout a category.

Authorities ministers had warned that there could possibly be different Islamist militant assaults. President Emmanuel Macron has deployed 1000’s of troopers to guard websites similar to locations of worship and colleges.

The Good assault came about on the day Muslims rejoice the Prophet Mohammad’s birthday. Many Muslims world wide have been angered about France’s defence of the best to publish cartoons depicting the Prophet.

A 3rd particular person has been taken into police custody in reference to that assault, a police supply stated on Saturday. The suspected assailant was shot by police and remained in important situation in hospital.

Macron took to Arabic-language airwaves on Saturday, saying he understood the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad could shock some folks however that there was no justification for acts of violence.

In an interview with Al Jazeera launched on Saturday, Macron stated his place had been misconstrued: that he by no means supported publication of cartoons seen as insulting by Muslims, however had defended the best of free expression.

“I perceive and I respect the truth that folks could be shocked by these caricatures, however I’ll by no means settle for any justification for acts of violence over these caricatures,” Macron stated.

The instructor killed on Oct. 16, Samuel Paty, had confirmed cartoons in school to immediate dialogue of free speech.