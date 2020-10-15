Outer Banks’ Madison Bailey Reveals What’s in Her Bag – E! On-line

We love these merchandise, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we might get a small share of the income out of your purchases. Gadgets are bought by the retailer, not E!.

On the subject of equipment, Madison Bailey would not at all times comply with the foundations.

Whether or not heading to the set of Outer Banks or documenting her life on Instagram to her 3.2 million followers, the 21-year-old actress would a lot somewhat carry a particular bag over the rest.

“I’ve a ton of purses, however I exploit the identical black ebook bag in every single place I’m going,” Madison completely shared with E! Information. “It is simply extra handy to have a ebook bag over a handbag!”

So what’s inside her prized possession? We’re glad you requested. After teaming up with Schick Hydro Silk on a brand new video tutorial known as “Forehead Discuss,” Madison shared just a few must-have gadgets for readers under.