Paul Ryan Calls Congressional Republican Coup Try Anti-Democratic

Former Speaker of the Home Paul Ryan blasted congressional Republicans who’re collaborating in a coup to attempt to overturn the election as anti-democratic.

Ryan’s assertion:

A uncommon @PRyan assertion denouncing GOP plans to problem the electoral faculty and Biden’s victory on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/AJWFJUvGA6 — Ben Siegel (@bensiegel) January 3, 2021

Ryan is appropriate. Given the revelations which were made public in Trump’s recorded cellphone name with Georgia Republicans, it’s clear that Republicans aligned with Trump are attempting to make use of their energy to stage a coup and overturn the election outcomes.

The Cruz coup plotters requested {that a} ten-day audit be carried out in all 5 swing states that Joe Biden received on the similar that Trump was pressuring state Republicans in Georgia to search out votes for him. These particular person actions are all elements of a much bigger plot to overturn the election.

Trump is attempting to get states to commit election fraud for him, while the Senate coup plotters have proposed a mechanism that will enable states to overturn the outcomes.

A considerable phase of the Republican Occasion has launched an assault that’s designed to destroy democracy in america, and any member of Congress that takes half on this effort is participating in probably the most seditious effort towards their very own nation for the reason that Civil Warfare.

